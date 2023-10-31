KRK targets Salman Khan again, calls him ‘Budhaoo’

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, is known for his outspoken comments and unfiltered film reviews, often sparking controversies within the entertainment industry. He is once again in the spotlight for his recent tweet, targeting Salman Khan and his upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3.’

In his latest viral tweet, KRK indirectly criticized Salman Khan, referring to him as ‘budhao.’ The tweet read: “Bhai jaan @iamsrk if you have done any small role in film #TigerBuddhaHai then pls ask producer to cut your scenes. Because even you will not be able to save career of Budhaoo. We Indians don’t want to watch Budhaoo film free also.” Check out the tweet below.

This isn’t the first time KRK has targeted Salman Khan. Previously, during Salman’s last film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ last year, KRK made similar critical comments, sparking controversy and drawing attention from both fans and the industry.

KRK’s confrontational approach to critiquing films and public figures especially Bollywood actors, often garners strong reactions, with his comments being both scrutinized and condemned by the public. His tendency to make bold and often offensive statements has made him a controversial figure in the entertainment industry.

Salman Khan, known for his massive fan following and successful film career, has not yet responded to KRK’s recent tweet.