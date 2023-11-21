KRK targets Salman Khan again, ‘Will destroy his career’

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, known for his outspoken comments and unfiltered film reviews, often sparks controversies and he is once again in the spotlight for his recent tweet in which he targeted Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

KRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise India’s performance indirectly targeting Salman Khan in the process. In a tweet, KRK also said that he will fight until he destroys the career of Salman Khan.

KRK wrote, ”India wins 10 matches but doesn’t win World Cup, so it’s okay. Only a loser can say this. It’s like I’m fighting with Budhaoo but if #TigerBuddhaHai is a hit so it’s OK. Never! I will fight and won’t sit quietly, till I will not destroy the film and his career.”

This is not for the first time that this has happened. KRK has earlier tried targeting Salman’s career and Bhaijaan has even filed a defamation suit against the critic in 2021.

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of Tiger 3 and it is expected that the film might break several records on the box office. Overall, the film’s domestic collections stand at Rs 236 crore, with Rs 250 crore on the cards. Speaking about worldwide collections, the film is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark currently.