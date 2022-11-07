KRK’s derogatory remark on Alia , Ranbir’s newborn sparks outrage

Mumbai: Bollywood actors’ one move make it to the headlines and when they have a marriage or have a child the news goes above the roof. Something similar happened with B-town’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

#Ralia got married in April and soon after that Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy which raised many questions among netizens. But their fan’s excitement overshadowed everything. The Brahmastra couple welcomed baby girl yesterday on November 6. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives, Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is we are officially bursting with love blessed and obsessed parents love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Soon after the little angle’s arrived, internet got flooded with the congratulatory messages to the couple. While several tinsel town’s celebs offered their best wishes, controversial and self-procclaimed critic KRK’s dig at Ralia’s newborn has left fans furious.

Taking to Twitter, KRK tweeted “Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months”. His derogatory comments on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first child has irked netizens and as usual, fans bashed him for having no empathy.

Read tweets here.

Besharam ho tum! — Bharti 🇮🇳 (@SoulfulBharti) November 6, 2022

Still they won't regret it like your parents do — Hemang (@samaj_se_pare) November 6, 2022