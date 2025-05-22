KRMB orders release of drinking water to Telugu states

Hyderabad: To meet the drinking water needs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has issued orders on Thursday, May 22, to release 10.26 TMC to Telangana and 4 TMC to Andhra Pradesh.

The water will be released through Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects. KRMB has allowed utilisation of water till 800 ft of Srisailam project, and till 505 ft of Nagarjuna Sagar project.

As per the orders, Andhra Pradesh can utilise 5,500 cusecs per day of water from Srisailam right canal.

KRMB has ordered that till July end, the water storage level has to be maintained at 800 ft in the Srisailam project.

Also Read Telangana irrigation minister urges CWC to allocate 90 TMC for PRLIS

The orders will come to effect immediately.