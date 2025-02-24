KRMB to decide on release of Krishna water to AP and Telangana on Feb 26

The three-member committee of KRMB is expected to take a decision on releasing Krishna water to AP and Telangana on Wednesday, February 26.

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked the engineers-in-chief (ENC) of both the Telugu states to come to an understanding by Tuesday, February 25, on the irrigation needs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, keeping in mind the standing crops of Rabi and the drinking water needs of the two states.

The three-member committee of KRMB is expected to take a decision on the release of water to the two states after its next meeting on Wednesday.

KRMB had recently announced that this year, Telangana has 131 tmcft and AP has 27 tmcft water to be utilised from the Krishna River. As of February 11, 63 tmcft water was available in Nagarjuna Sagar dam at 510 ft height , nd 30 tmcft available in Srisailam reservoir at 834 ft height.

The ENCs of the two states, along with Telangana irrigation secretary Rahul Bojja attended a meeting headed by KRMB chairman Atul Jain at Jala Soudha in Hyderabad on Monday, February 24.

KRMB asked both the states to prepare plans for utilising the available water in the two major projects to meet the drinking water needs of the states till June-July.

Representing the issue of AP utilising more water than in its share this year, Rahul Bojja urged KRMB chairman to prevent AP from continuing with drawing water, especially from Muchumarri and Pothireddipadu lift irrigation scheme outlets.

He requested that 10 tmcft in Srisailam and Nagarkuna Sagar projects respectively, be made available to meet the drinking water needs of Telangana.

AP ENC Venkateshwara Rao argued that AP has utilised only the flood waters from the two major projects which would have otherwise gone into the ocean. The data on flood waters drawn by AP were discussed in the meeting.

As the chief engineer of Nalgonda Ajay was busy with the recue efforts in the SLBC tunnel collapse at Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district which was still going on, AP chief engineer was directed to go to Nalgonda and discuss with the chief engineer of Telangana on the matter.

After the KRMB meeting, the ENCs of both the states held a separate personal meeting.

