KRS inflow drops sharply as rainfall eases In Cauvery catchment

Mandya: The inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir has dropped sharply following a decline in rainfall across the Cauvery catchment area, raising fresh concerns among farmers in the Old Mysuru region.

Just a few days ago, heavy rains had pushed the reservoir’s inflow beyond 12,000 cusecs. However, with rainfall easing, the inflow has fallen significantly. After declining to around 7,500 cusecs on Sunday, the inflow dropped further to just 3,685 cusecs on Tuesday.

The reservoir, which has a maximum storage level of 124.80 feet, currently stands at 92.54 feet. Against its total storage capacity of 49.452 TMC, the dam now holds 17.509 TMC of water. Authorities are presently releasing 623 cusecs of water into the Cauvery River to meet drinking water requirements.

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With the reservoir holding less than half of its total capacity and agricultural activities gathering pace, the sharp decline in inflow has triggered anxiety among farmers dependent on KRS for irrigation. They are now hoping for fresh spells of rain in the Cauvery basin to replenish the reservoir and ensure adequate water availability for the coming months.