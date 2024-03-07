KTR accuses Congress of drought in Telangana, disputes rain deficit claim

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao expressed strong criticism against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent statement regarding the drought situation in Telangana.

In a party meeting held on Thursday, March 7, in Karimnagar, KTR attributed the current drought conditions to the Congress administration and emphasized the need for urgency in handling the prevailing situation.

KTR stated that despite normal rainfall, the state is facing a shortage of drinking water, highlighting a “perceived failure” of the government in managing essential water resources.

He urged the government to prioritize the supply of drinking water and irrigation needs over attributing the situation to natural factors.

The BRS working president emphasized the importance of the Kaleswaram project in lift irrigation, describing it as a “crucial initiative” aimed at preventing drought in the region.

KTR addressed concerns about the project’s effectiveness, pointing out that corrective measures should be taken promptly if any issues arise.

Expressing his disappointment with Revanth, KTR accused him of “lacking knowledge” about key projects like Kaleshwaram, suggesting that “he is merely reading a script written by someone else.”

KTR expressed concerns about the chief minister’s alleged association with big players in the BJP.

The BRS working president concluded by stating that after the elections, Revanth Reddy may follow the paths of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Assam chief minister Hemant Biswa Sharma by joining the BJP.

On the upcoming elections, KTR said the party will start its campaign from Karimnagar.

He challenged Revanth Reddy to a contest in Malkajigiri to prove his strength.

KTR also raised questions about the effectiveness of government initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu, claiming that farmers feel cheated and expressing dissatisfaction with the loan waiver process.

KTR also criticised Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and questioned his “lack of contribution” to Karimnagar’s development.

He questioned Bandi Sanjay’s performance as an MP and urged voters to consider candidates who actively work for the welfare of the constituency.