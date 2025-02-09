KTR accuses Congress govt over depleting groundwater level in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, February 9, accused the Congress government of negligence concerning the depleting groundwater level in Telangana.

He alleged that in the last four months, the groundwater level in Telangana had depleted in 32 of the 33 districts. The Sircilla MLA claimed that the state witnessed the highest levels of groundwater during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government when K Chandrasekhara Rao was the chief minister.

In a post on X, the former IT minister blamed the alleged mismanagement of irrigation projects by the current state government for the depleting groundwater levels in Telangana.

He accused the Revanth Reddy government of prioritising political vendetta over the welfare of farmers, leading to severe water shortage in agricultural areas in many districts.

Urging people to take note of the worsening situation, he called on Telangana to stand up and protect its hard-earned irrigation progress.