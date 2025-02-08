Telangana: KTR ‘congratulates’ Rahul Gandhi for BJP’s win in Delhi elections

Hyderabad: The counting of the Delhi Assembly elections is still underway and while the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the next government in the national capital with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sit in the Opposition, the Congress has had a debacle with none of its candidates winning so far. Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), in a sarcastic remark to Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi ‘congratulated’ him for making it easy for the saffron party.

“Congratulations Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again… Well done,” reads his post.

Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again!



He posted an old video of him speaking at the India Today Roundtable Telangana programme last year hosted by senior anchor Rahul Kanwal saying Rahul Gandhi is “the biggest asset of Modi.”

“As long as Rahul Gandhi was active, Modi would continue taking unilateral decisions,” he claims.

KTR stresses the importance of regional parties to defeat the BJP. “The only forces which are holding Modiji and BJP in the country today are regional parties and strong regional leaders like KCR, Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee. Where did Rahul Gandhi find the spine to face Modiji?” KTR said.

AAP chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP’s Prawesh Varma in New Delhi constituency by a margin of 1200 votes.

Likewise, Delhi former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain lost to BJP’s BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah from Jangpura and Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti respectively.

In a saving grace, Delhi incumbent chief minister Atishi Singh won from the Kalkaji constituency defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bhidhuri.