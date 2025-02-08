Delhi Election Results LIVE: Top AAP leaders trail in ECI trends, BJP celebrates

Counting votes for Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies began amid tight security at 19 locations across the national capital on Saturday, February 8.

Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls is underway in the battle for glory between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The battle will decide whether the AAP comes to power for a fourth term or the BJP forms a government in the national capital after more than 26 years.

The AAP established its dominance in Delhi’s political map routing both the BJP and Congress in the 2015 Assembly polls, winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.

The party again formed its government in 2020, winning 62 seats and decimating the opposition BJP and Congress.

A victory for the AAP will establish Kejriwal’s dominance in Delhi and enhance his political stature nationally. However, if the BJP wins the polls, it will not only be back to power in Delhi after a long gap of over 26 years but also succeed in breaking the spell of AAP and Kejriwal that it has been vying for a decade.

The results will reveal if AAP’s political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.

Shahdara, Central Delhi, East, South, and Southwest districts will each have one counting station. The North, West, Northeast, and Southeast districts will each have two counting stations, while the New Delhi and Northwest districts will have three counting stations each.

According to the Election Commission, 60.54 per cent of votes were polled on Wednesday.

Security arrangements ahead for counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Alice Vaz said 5,000 personnel, including supervisors and assistants, micro-observers, and support staff trained for the process, had been deployed for the exercise.

According to the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots will be counted first and the process of counting of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) begins 30 minutes later.

After that, the counting of votes cast through postal ballots and EVMs will continue simultaneously.

Since 2019, VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips from five randomly selected polling stations per assembly constituency are matched with the EVM count for greater transparency.

Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.

A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two companies of paramilitary forces at each centre, has been put in place.

Delhi has 70 constituencies for its Legislative Assembly. The magic number to form a majority is 36 seats.

Parties Win/Lead BJP 45 AAP 25 INC – Others –

8:00 am: Counting of votes begins. BJP leads.

8:30 am: The Election Commission of India gives leads to the BJP in 2 constituencies in early trends.

Om Prakash Sharma of the BJP leads in Vishwas Nagar and Sanjay Goyal leads in Shadara as per early trends of the ECI.

8:45 am: AAP, BJP, Congress candidates visit temples, offer prayers ahead of Delhi Assembly results

9:00 am: According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP’s Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing.

In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also trailing in Jangpura.

The BJP’s Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.

9:30 am: As early trends give BJP the upper hand and AAP trails Jammu Kashmir chief minsiter Omar Abduallah in a sarcastic remark over the visible cracks in the INDIA alliance shared a post on X. “Aur lado aapas mei,” read the post.

9:41 am: In the Election Commission’s early trends at this time, BJP has crossed the magic figure of 36/70, while the AAP trails with 16.

10:00 am: The BJP was leading in 43 of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 27, according to the early trends released by the Election Commission.

10:35 am: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was leading by 343 votes from the New Delhi seat after three rounds of counting. However, Kejriwal’s former deputy Manish Sisodia was trailing by 1,314 votes in Jagpura.

In Kalkaji, chief minister Atishi was trailing the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes after the first round of counting, the Election Commission (EC) data showed.

“The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital,” Bidhuri said.

The BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht was leading by 16,181 votes in Mustafabad — where the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded northeast Delhi riots-accused Tahir Hussain — after three rounds.

10:40 am In Okhla, AAP’s Amantullah Khan was trailing the BJP’s Manish Chaudhary by 2,260 votes.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj was trailing by 459 votes in Greater Kailash while Gopal Rai, his colleague in the Delhi Cabinet, was leading by 8,995 votes in Babarpur.

The BJP’s Kapil Mishra was leading in the Karawal Nagar seat by 8,603 votes after three rounds of counting while Tilak Ram Gupta was ahead by 8,339 votes in Tri Nagar.

Saffron party candidates Sanjay Goel (Shahdara), Chandan Chaudhary (Sangam Vihar), Bajrang Shukla (Kirari) and Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) were also leading.

Durgesh Pathak (Rajinder Nagar), Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri) and Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) were ahead of their rivals.

11:20 am: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) – 14,226 votes – Trailing

Parvesh Verma (BJP) – 14,464 votes – Leading

Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) – 2,393 votes – Trailing

11:31 am: Delhi election results 2025: Celebrations at BJP office in Delhi as the party is leading in counting of votes.

VIDEO | Delhi election results 2025: Celebrations at BJP office in Delhi as the party is leading in counting of votes. #DelhiElectionResults #DelhiElectionResultsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/sQ173gIKuN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2025

11:42 am: AAP leaders Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti, Atishi Marlena from Kalkaji and Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi trail behind BJP leaders.