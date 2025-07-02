KTR accuses Congress of grabbing plots of Hyderabad Pharma City land oustees

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused Congress leaders of forcibly registering residential plots allotted to farmers in Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam constituencies of Ranga Reddy district. These plots, he said, were part of the resettlement package for those who gave up land for Pharma City.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, July 2, KTR said that 19,400 acres were acquired by the then BRS government for the Pharma City project. Farmers were compensated with Rs 16.5 lakh per acre for patta land and Rs 8.5 lakh per acre for assigned land.

As part of the resettlement package, the government had allotted 1,400 acres in Mir Khanpet, Kandukur mandal, to distribute residential plots to the land oustees. A layout was developed over 560 acres, offering plots measuring 121 sq yards each.

He reminded that Congress had come to power promising to cancel Pharma City and return lands to farmers, an assurance he said the party failed to honour.

KTR alleged that the Congress government had deliberately withheld the handover of these plots for the last 18 months to exploit beneficiaries. He also criticised the alignment of a 330-foot-wide greenfield road through the layout, calling it further injustice to the farmers.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi skirts question over no cabinet berth in Telangana for community

He accused certain Congress leaders of intimidating farmers and purchasing their plots at throwaway prices.

“While the market rate is Rs 30,000 per sq yard, these leaders are buying plots for just Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per sq yard through coercion. These Congress leaders, who would even steal from the five elements, are shamelessly looting farmers who gave their lands for the state’s development,” KTR said.

He added that chief minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to return the land, yet his party leaders were “looting farmers’ rightful plots in broad daylight.”

KTR demanded that the state government intervene immediately, cancel all illegal registrations made by Congress leaders, and ensure rightful possession is restored to the farmers.