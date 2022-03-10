Telangana: KTR announces Phase 2 of SRDP with 12 projects

Hyderabad: Citing the projects that are underway or completed at Bahadurpura, Owaisi junction and Malakpet in phase 1 of the State Road Development Program (SRDP), Minister of IT, KTR, spoke about the future of the project, in the legislative assembly on Thursday.

“Phase 2 of SRDP would have 12 projects costing 3,115 crore- a flyover in Uppal, 1st level flyover at Khairatabad, 2nd level flyover in Jubilee Hills, a multilevel underpass at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar, construction of a bridge across the fox Sagar pipeline in Quthbullapur, a tunnel in Khajaguda, and 4 works in Chandrayangutta- a flyover in Bandlaguda, one near the Omar Hotel junction, an RoB from Falaknuma to Badvel, a RuB (Road Under Bridge) from Manikeshwar Nagar in the Secunderabad constituency, a RuB in Chilkalguda and two RuBs in Aramghar,” he said.

Reacting to remarks by MLA Moazam Khan of the Bahadarpura constituency, KTR said that the GHMC and government of Telangana had guaranteed taking a rupee term loan from the State Bank of India, and the annual debt comes to 310 crores per year.

“Everyone takes loans for business expansion. What you have to see is where the money is being spent. However much money we spend on constructing roads and STPs, the govt and GHMC get that many more chances of making money back. You complain that we keep taking loans, but this is more about leveraging the economy and creating assets for the future of our children and our nation,” he said.

Responding to the proposal of increasing the speed limits to reduce challans, he stated that the average speed of vehicles in other cities is only 30 kmph, while in Hyderabad it is more than 40 kmph, as the SRDP allows for faster travel.

However, he added that it would be considered after getting together with the GHMC and Traffic police.

As part of SRDP phase 1, 14 projects for Rs. 448 crore were suggested to alleviate traffic concerns. The Chintalkunta Checkpost junction underpass and the LB Nagar Right Hand Side (RHS) underpass, in addition to the existing Kamineni Left Hand Side (LHS) Flyover, LB Nagar LHS Flyover, Kamineni RHS flyover, and Bairamalguda RHS flyover, are a few among them.

Clean water into Musi River: KTR

The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao said that the state government is going to bring clean water into the river Musi for the first time.

The Minister said this as a response to the question on the government’s Musi River Front Development project (MRFDP). “There are 54 major nalas in the 675 sq. km GHMC area and 94% sewage water flows into Musi. We can treat the waste that flows into the river during the beautification project and it would be a long-term solution, but the downside is that the river is currently heavily polluted,” he explained.