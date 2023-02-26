KTR announces Rs 500 crores investment in pharma industry

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday announced a pharmaceutical investment of Rs 500 crores in the state.

He announced a collaboration between Corning Incorporated and SGD Pharma, a pharmaceutical primary packaging company. He said that through the collaboration facility for pharmaceutical packaging, glass production will be established in Telangana.

KTR said, “I’m delighted that Corning, which is a fortune 500 company, and SGD Pharma will be setting up a world-class facility here. The manufacturing of pharmaceutical packaging glass from Telangana will accelerate the growth of life sciences sector by ensuring adequate and seamless supply of the world-renowned corning glass tubing sets to our manufacturers.”

“We are proud to partner with Corning and Telangana to reinforce the strength of the pharmaceutical industry in Telangana by securing the full supply chain of primary packaging,” said Managing Director of SGD Pharma Akshay Singh.