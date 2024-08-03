KTR asks Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad, tell youth about jobs promise

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to visit Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad once more to meet with the same youngsters he met before the 2023 Assembly elections and explain how the Congress party would keep up its promise on delivering jobs.

“Hello @RahulGandhi Ji, The youth of Telangana had believed your words on “2 lakh govt jobs in 1 year” & voted for Congress Now after 8 months, the youth is agitating as Zero jobs have been delivered & a “jobless” calendar issued. Why don’t you come back to Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, meet with the same youngsters and tell them how you will keep your promises?” he said on X, resharing a 2023 video of the Congress MP’s interaction with youth in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad.

Rahul Gandhi’s 2023 Hyderabad visit

On November 25, 2023, Rahul Gandhi visited Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad, where he engaged with local youth, particularly those preparing for competitive exams.

During this interaction, he expressed deep concern over the challenges faced by these young individuals, highlighting their unfulfilled aspirations even a decade after the formation of Telangana.

He criticized the then ruling BRS government, led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), for the lack of job opportunities and the mismanagement that has left many youths in distress.

Gandhi noted that approximately 30 lakh unemployed youths have been adversely affected by issues such as exam cancellations and paper leaks, which have plagued the recruitment process in the state.

Gandhi had emphasized the resilience of the youth and reiterated Congress’s commitment to addressing their needs, promising to create a job calendar aimed at filling 200,000 government positions within the first year of a Congress-led government in Telangana.

He also referenced the tragic suicide of a young aspirant, Pravalika, which sparked significant outrage and highlighted the dire situation faced by students in the region.

BRS targets Congress over job calendar

The Telangana government has officially released its job calendar for the fiscal year 2024-25, announcing a total of 20 recruitment notifications scheduled from September 2024 to June 2025.

This initiative is part of the government’s commitment to address unemployment and fulfill electoral promises made by the Congress party.

The job calendar outlines significant recruitment timelines, including notifications for Group 1 posts on February 1, 2024, uniformed services such as Transport Constables and Police Constables on March 1, 2024, initial notifications for Group 2 positions and various teaching roles on April 1, 2024, and a continuation of Group 2 notifications and positions for Assistant Executives and Engineers on May 1, 2024.

The calendar also includes notifications for Group 3 and Group 4 posts, including technical and village administrative roles, on June 1, 2024, medical and health department positions on August 1, 2024, and further notifications for Group 3 and Group 4 posts and nursing positions on December 1, 2024.

BRS slams govt, protests at Gun Park

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has expressed concerns regarding the Telangana government’s recently announced job calendar for 2024-25.

During the Assembly session, BRS members demanded a discussion on the calendar, particularly criticizing the absence of specific vacancy numbers associated with the recruitment notifications.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu clarified that the calendar serves as a schedule for notification dates, with detailed vacancy figures to be provided only when each recruitment notification is issued.

Despite his explanation, BRS members were dissatisfied and protested in the Assembly, insisting on a more comprehensive discussion.

The Speaker of the Assembly promised an opportunity for discussion after the Deputy Chief Minister returned from the Legislative Council, but the BRS members continued their protest, eventually leaving the Assembly to stage a demonstration outside.

BRS legislators led by KTR conducted a protest at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Friday evening protesting the Congress party’s ‘lies’ over the issue.