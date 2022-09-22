KTR calls Centre’s new Electricity bill ‘Becho India’ scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) said on Thursday that the central government is trying to ‘scam’ farmers and privatise the agriculture and electricity sector.

Speaking at a press meet KTR, “Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) recently said in an Assembly that the central government is trying to scam farmers by selling the agriculture sector to corporates. True to word, Modi government is selling banks, boats, air India, LIC, and now trying to sell discoms and agriculture.”

The Central ministry of power in the latest monsoon session of Lok Sabha introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 with an objective to transform the power sector, with a special focus on boosting the power distribution network in the country.

“This is a full-blown ‘Becho India’ program,” KTR remarked.

“Modi is planning to privatise the agriculture sector by any means. Yesterday, central food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey gave a statement that buying grain is too expensive and they are planning to privatise the grain procurement process. He said it clearly, without any shame,” said KTR.

KTR further said that the food security act is solely responsbile for buying every grain of rice.

“The central government is trying to escape from the responsibility, and very shamelessly is trying to get private companies to buy the grain. Their way of bringing about the changes is also very sly, there has been no discussion in the parliament, no discussion with the farmers,” he added.