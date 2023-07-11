KTR calls for ‘Chenetha Varosthavalu’ awareness campaign for weavers

Hyderabad: IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday directed officials to run awareness campaign called ‘Chenetha Varosthavalu’ for weavers in the state, in line with National Handloom Day.

During a review meeting with Handlooms and Textiles Department, KTR asked officials to organise cluster wise meetings as a part of the preparation for the awareness campaign.

He also discussed various plans for the improvement of the handloom sector in the state.

The minister also reviewed progress on the state government’s “Nethannaku Cheyutha” and “Cheneta Mitra” schemes.

Under the Cheneta Mitra scheme, the state government provides a 40% subsidy to handloom workers on purchase of raw materials like cotton, silk, wool, yarn and dyes.

KTR also instructed officials to establish dedicated museums under the Textiles Department in the city. The state’s RTC and the Southern Central Railway can also be used to market handloom products, he added.

He also called for a study to be conducted in partnership with eminent institutions, to evaluate the performance, implementation, and outcomes of the programs initiated by the government.