KTR calls for stronger fight against Congress ‘corruption’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has called on the party’s cadre to ramp up their efforts against the Congress-led government in Telangana, accusing it of misgovernance and corruption. Speaking in a New Year address, KTR praised the year-long efforts of BRS workers in exposing Congress’ failures and pledged to continue the struggle for justice.

Addressing party members as “Gulabi soldiers,” KTR commended their dedication, stating, “Your relentless spirit has strengthened the party and inspired leadership. You are the backbone of our movement to protect Telangana’s interests.”

Highlighting protests led by BRS, KTR pointed to issues such as corruption in the Musi Project and the Lagacharla farmers’ struggle, asserting the party’s commitment to the people of Telangana. He also noted the party’s success in halting a ₹100 crore Adani-linked project and stopping an ethanol factory plan in Nirmal.

KTR slammed the Congress regime, calling its policies deceptive, and praised the BRS cadre for their resilience despite oppression and wrongful cases. He stressed the importance of unity within the party to combat Congress’ alleged “divisive politics.”

Reiterating the BRS slogan, “Telangana First,” KTR urged the cadre to expose and resist Congress at every opportunity, vowing to protect Telangana’s self-respect and secure its future.