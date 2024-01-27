KTR calls Kishan Reddy ‘utter flop’, questions Secunderabad MP’s track record

While addressing a BRS party workers' meet in Jubilee Hills, KTR asked if the Union minister was successful in bringing at least one significant project to the state.

Updated: 27th January 2024 4:31 pm IST
KTR questions Kishan Reddy's track record as Secunderabad MP
BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) questioned Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy’s track record as the Lok Sabha MP representing Secunderabad for the last 5 years.

“Kishan Reddy won in the last LS polls due to the sympathy of voters towards his loss in Amberpet Assembly seat. He should let people know of his contributions to Secunderabad in the last 5 years and then ask for votes,” the former minister said.

He made the remarks during his address to party workers at Jubilee Hills on Saturday, January 27.

KTR further asked if the Union minister was successful in bringing at least one significant project to the state. “Kishan Reddy is the biggest utter flop as a Union minister anywhere in the country,” he said.

He said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was “good”, but asked the BJP to explain its work concerning people’s lives.

“The prices of essential commodities have hit the roof after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister,” he stated.

Congress-BJP hold a ‘fevicol’ bond: KTR

The former minister also alleged that the Congress will nominate ‘dummy candidates’ in order to ensure that the BJP candidates win the seats.

“Congress-BJP hold a fevicol bond. Voting for the Congress is equal to voting for the BJP. Both the parties are working in tandem,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the pink flag will bag success in the city of Hyderabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

