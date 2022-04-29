KTR claims Telangana better than AP in providing amenities, AP minister responds

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) said on Friday that Telangana was better at providing its citizens with basic amenities like electricity and water than the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to his statement, AP minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that he had personally witnessed “minor issues” like electricity cuts during his stay in Hyderabad.

At a meeting organised by CREDAI in Hyderabad, KTR said that a friend of his went to AP and returned with concerns. “My friend requested me to arrange buses from Telangana to AP, so that the people here will understand AP’s situation. He said that he was relieved when he returned to Telangana,” he said.

Reacting to KTR’s remarks, AP municipal minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that he recently visited Hyderabad and stayed in a hotel. “Hyderabad is facing troubles with electricity. When I was on a trip to the city, there was no electricity and we had to depend on a generator. Someone called KTR and complained, but I experienced this myself,” he said.

Botsa added that he never disclosed these minor issues to anyone. “A dutiful person may talk big about their own achievements, but it is wrong to talk down about others,” he remarked.