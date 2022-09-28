KTR demands removal of GST on handlooms

Hyderabad: Minister for Textiles and Handlooms KT Rama Rao has demanded the Union government to withdraw the five percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) being imposed on handlooms.

Speaking at a programme in Sircilla town on Tuesday, Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Centre was the first government imposing GST on the handloom sector and Narendra Modi was only the Prime Minister to impose five percent GST on handloom products for the first time in the history of the country.

Stating that the weaving community was in misery due to the union government’s decision, he said that the Centre should revoke the tax and announce incentives for the welfare of weavers.

Accusing the union government of showing discrimination towards Telangana, KTR said the State government has been requesting the sanctioning of a Mega Textile Park to Sircilla and an Indian Institute of Handlooms Technology to the State for the last eight years. However, there is no response from the Centre.

He also criticised BJP State president and Lok Sabha Member Bandi Sanjay Kumar for failing to get sanction for a single educational institution to the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

“Except for provoking the public, especially the youth in the name of religion, the BJP government at the Centre has done nothing for the development of the country during the last eight years,” KTR pointed out.