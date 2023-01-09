KTR directs Arvind Kumar to preserve historical well of Osmania University

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has requested Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar to take steps to protect the historical well of Osmania University.

KTR was replying to Osmania University student Naseer Nashu’s tweet, requesting Arvind Kumar to take steps to protect the historic Well in consultation with the Osmania University Vice-Chancellor.

Naseer Nashu tweeted to KTR with pictures of the ancient and historical well of Osmania University, requesting him to take action to restore the heritage well of his college. This well is located under the University College of Education. He tweeted Osmania University and GHMC officials besides KTR. Expressing a positive response to this matter, KTR has directed Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration to pay attention to this request.

Hyderabad has several historic wells and the government has recently restored two stair wells. The well of Osmania University was built in 1798 by Chanda Bai. She was among the respected personalities of the Asaf Jahi regime. This historic well is famous for its stairs which are in a state of disrepair, a part of the well has collapsed.

This well of Osmania University is part of the cultural heritage and its restoration will restore the historical heritage of the university. The Telangana government has taken steps to convert wells into tourist destinations by restoring them.