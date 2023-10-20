KTR extends support to Mahua Moitra in ‘cash for query’ row

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing alleged bribery allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday extended his complete support to TMC MP adding that the government is indulging in a “witch-hunt” and trying to “hassle” her.

“What is the issue – whether the questions being asked in the Parliament are right or wrong if the Government has answers to the questions? Why is the Government troubled whenever questions are raised about Adani?…I think the Government is indulging in a witch-hunt and trying to hassle her. My complete support is to Mahua Moitra,” KTR said.

He further said that TMC MP has been fighting in Parliament and I think she is doing a valiant fight.

“I support her fully on this. I think the question should be whether or not she has been pointing fingers in the right direction and I believe she is,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda is to expel me from the Lok Sabha.

“Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to media. Please see the Lok Sabha rules below. How does an “affidavit” find its way to media? The chairman should first do an enquiry into how this was leaked. I repeat – BJP 1 point agenda is to expel me from LS to shut me up on Adani,” Moitra posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Ethics Vinod Sonkar on Friday assured that the Committee will reach a conclusion after examining everything related to the ‘Cash for Query’ row.

He further informed that the meeting of the Ethics Committee has been called on October 26 where TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be also examined and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will also be asked to be present with the evidence.

Moreover, Vinod Sonkar, informed that he has received an affidavit from the businessman Darshan Hiranandani regarding the ‘Cash for Query’ row which mentions the alleged role played by TMC MP Mahua Moitra in this row.

“I have received a letter/affidavit from Darshan Hiranandani,” Ethics Panel chairman Sonkar said.

“In his 3-page signed affidavit to the Ethics panel, Darshan Hiranandani had admitted to his friendship with the TMC MP Mahua Moitra and claimed that the Lok Sabha Member saw attacking the Adani group as a route to fame, She became Lok Sabha MP in May 2019. She was advised by her friends that the shortest route to fame was by attacking Narendra Modi. She thought that the only way to attack PM Modi was by attacking Gautam Adani and his group as they both come from Gujarat,” Hiranandani’s affidavit read.

Hiranandani had further claimed that Mahua Moitra did share her Parliament Login credentials with him.

“She knew that Indian Oil Corporation was getting into an arrangement with Dhamra LNG a joint venture of the Adani group…..She drafted few questions that she could raise in parliament that would have elements to embarrass the Govt and target the Adani group. She shared with me her email ID as MP, so I could send her information and she could raise the questions. I went along with her proposal,” the affidavit read.

Hiranandani also claims that the TMC MP also demanded favours and gifts from him.

Earlier in the day, the TMC MP welcomed the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee enquiry into the ‘Cash for Query’ row and said that she is ready to answer the questions of the panel when the Committee calls her.

In a post on X (former Twitter), Mahua Moitra said,” I welcome answering questions to the CBI and Ethics Committee (which has an absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed an Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi.”

According to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s complaint to the Parliament Ethics Committee, Advocate Dehadrai had provided him proof of TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s involvement in the alleged ‘Cash for Query’ row.

(This story is edited by Siasat newsdesk)