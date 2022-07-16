KTR exudes confidence about TRS retaining power in 2023

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has exuded confidence that his party will retain power for the third consecutive time in next Assembly election to be held in 2023.

IT Minister KTR said that the TRS party would secure 90 seats comfortably and will give a tough fight in the remaining seats in the State.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons here on Friday, KTR felt that none of the Opposition parties were strong enough to compete with TRS in all the constituencies and neither Congress nor BJP had strong presence in most of the constituencies.

The TRS working president said the State election would be held in December 2023 as per the schedule and K Chandrashekhar Rao would be the hat-trick Chief Minister for Telangana after 2023 elections and also South India’s first Chief Minister to assume the post for third consecutive time.

He reminded that even the surveys publicised by the Congress and the BJP too agree that the TRS enjoys majority approval even after eight years of governance and would win the next elections to the State Assembly.

He said that Congress party had lost its sheen under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and TRS was not considering Congress as strong force in any place.

Responding to Congress party’s announcement about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi planning to hold a deeksha in Sircilla constituency, KTR said that he would welcome the Congress leader to visit the constituency and urge him to learn good things done by the TRS government for the welfare of Telangana.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not afraid of anyone and any party, KTR said the TRS had expressed its readyness to go for the early polls but there is no response from the Bharatiya Janata Party.