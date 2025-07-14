KTR hails KCR’s vision, says governance is more than slogans

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and former Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has said that true governance lies in long-term planning and development that serves future generations, not just in ceremonies or catchy slogans.

Able Leadership and Stable Governance has done the magic for Telangana.



You see that in how the state from a per capita of ₹114,000 has gone to ₹317,000.



That is because BRS expedited the progress of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/oizqH6Os4N — BRS Party (@BRSparty) July 11, 2025

Posting on social media platform X, KTR remarked, “Governance is not just about laying foundation stones. Development is not about political sloganeering. A true leader does not think only about one election or one generation.”

He credited former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for setting a strong developmental foundation in Telangana, citing two key projects as examples of his foresight: the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project and the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant.

KTR highlighted that the operationalisation of motors in the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project has brought irrigation water to every acre of farmland in Khammam district—a major boost for the region’s agricultural sector.

He also pointed to the successful 72-hour Code of Conduct (COD) run at Unit One of the Damaracherla Ultra Mega Thermal Plant, describing the Yadadri Thermal Plant as another landmark achievement of KCR’s tenure.

“These are not just infrastructural feats, they reflect a governance model rooted in vision and sustainability,” KTR said, adding that KCR’s leadership continues to be a source of pride for Telangana.