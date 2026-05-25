KTR, Harish Rao react to family carrying dead body on shoulders

Relatives of the deceased claimed that the hospital has a vehicle for transporting dead bodies, but it was unavailable when they needed it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 11:32 am IST|   Updated: 25th May 2026 12:10 pm IST
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BRS leaders KTR (Left) and Harish Rao (Right)

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and party leader Harish Rao reacted after the family of a deceased man allegedly had to carry his body on their shoulders as a mortuary vehicle was not provided on time in Telangana.

The incident was reported from the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam, located in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Man suffered heatstroke

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Kandi Venkanna, a resident of Subhash Nagar Colony in Bhadrachalam.

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According to locals, he suffered a heatstroke and was immediately taken to the government hospital for treatment. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Relatives of the deceased claimed that the hospital has a vehicle for transporting dead bodies, but it was unavailable when they needed it.

Left without any assistance, the family members carried the body themselves back to their colony.

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KTR, Harish Rao react

On the incident, KTR, on his X handle, wrote, “This Congress government has brought Telangana to a state where even the minimum respect isn’t accorded after death.”

“During KCR’s tenure, with the thought that even the last journey of a poor person should proceed with dignity, special vehicles for transporting mortal remains were specially arranged,” he added.

On the incident, Harish Rao wrote, “The condition of Telangana’s public healthcare system under the Congress government is becoming deeply disturbing and heartbreaking.”

He further questioned, “What happened to the 108 emergency services and the hearse vehicle services introduced during KCR garu’s government for poor and vulnerable families?”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 11:32 am IST|   Updated: 25th May 2026 12:10 pm IST

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