KTR invited to World Environmental & Water Resources Congress

Hyderabad: The American Society of Civil Engineers – Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE – EWRI) has invited Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to deliver the Keynote address at the World Environmental & Water Resources Congress to be held in Henderson at Nevada in the US from May 21-25.

KTR had participated in this prestigious annual event held in Sacramento, US six years ago on May 22, 2017.

During his keynote address then, the Minister had explained the various water-related initiatives taken up by the Telangana government such as Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Bhageeratha and Mission Kakatiya.

KTR also unveiled the audacious and ambitious goals set by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to complete these humongous water projects.

During the recent field visit to Kaleshwaram project, the EWRI delegation was impressed by the scale of the project, the amazing speed at which these facilities have been constructed, and the social equity and enormous benefits the project provides to Telangana.

The delegation was headed by Brian Parsons, MD, and Shirley Clark, President-Elect, ASCE – EWRI.

The delegation members met Minister KTR on their return journey and conveyed their appreciation for transforming a vision into reality within a short span of time.

In the invitation letter sent to Minister KTR, the ASCE-EWRI leadership team wrote that they would like to hear about the story of the process that led to the speedy completion of these mega projects and their role in transforming Telangana’s landscape.

The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries.

Founded in 1852, ASCE is the America’s oldest engineering society.

Environmental & Water Resources Institute (EWRI) is American Society of Civil Engineers’ technical source for environmental and water-related issues; EWRI’s vision is “Advancing water resources and environmental solutions to achieve a sustainable future”.