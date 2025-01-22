KTR, Kavitha visit Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao after heart attack recovery

The Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao is recovering from a heart attack he suffered on Tuesday, January 21, while he was travelling in Dehradun with his family.

Published: 22nd January 2025
KTR and other BRS leaders sharing a light moment with Padma Rao's grandson, during their visit to the MLA's residence on Wednesday, January 22

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and MLC Kavitha visited BRS MLA Padma Rao on Wednesday, January 22.

The Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao is recovering from a heart attack he suffered on Tuesday, January 21. He was travelling with his family in Dehradun in Uttarakhand when he felt chest pain.

The MLA was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors performed a stent placement procedure on him. He is currently stable and has returned to Hyderabad, following the medical procedure.

“I am healthy and in perfect health, followers and party activists need not worry,” Padma Rao had posted on X on Tuesday night, giving his followers an update about his health.

The BRS party’s second in command KTR and his sister Kavitha were accompanied by former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, Ajay Kumar Puvvada, Vaddiraju Ravichandra MP, and Former MLA Balka Suman in their visit to the senior BRS leader.

The 70-year-old MLA has been representing the Secunderabad Assembly constituency since 2014 and has also served as the deputy speaker of the Telangana Assembly in the previous term of the BRS government.

