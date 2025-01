Hyderabad: Secunderabad BRS MLA T Padma Rao Goud suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, January 21, while he was on a tour with his family in Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors performed a stent placement procedure on him. He is currently stable.

Padma Rao has been representing the Secunderabad assembly constituency as the MLA since 2014 and has also served as the deputy speaker of the assembly in the previous term of the BRS government.