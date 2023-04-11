KTR launches multiple developmental works in Rajanna Sircilla

Hyderabad: The launch of multiple developmental works in Cheerlavancha Village of Rajanna Sircilla was uptaken by the Telangana municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

To begin with, a 33/11 KV electricity sub-station at Cheerlavancha village in Tangallapally Mandal was first launched followed by the unveiling of the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and Chakali Ailamma in the district by the minister.

A rural dispensary constructed in Lakshmipur village of Tangallapally Mandal of Rajanna Sirisilla district was also launched by KTR.

KTR then went on to inaugurate the Gram Panchayat building constructed at Papayyapalle village in Tangallapally mandal in the district.

Minister of physiotherapy services at Primary Health Center in Tangallapally Mandal was also launched where the collector of the district, Anurag Jayanthi and other officers participated.

In addition to the above, statues of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule and Savitribai Phule, established in Mandepalli and Gandilachapeta villages of Tangallapally mandal of the district were also unveiled by KTR.

A poultry farm established under Dalit Bandhu Scheme in Gandilachapeta village, Rajanna Sirisilla district was kick started by KTR where a meal with the beneficiaries was organised later.

Inauguration of a bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore over Chittivagu in Dumala village of Ellareddypet mandal, Rajanna Sirisilla district and Swashakti Mahila Sangam building was taken up.

Launching a series of developmental programmes held in different villages of Rajanna-Sircilla on Monday, KTR promised to provide jobs to local youth from Cheerlavancha and other surrounding villages in the AquaHub which would be developed in the Mid Manair reservoir.

Taking a dig at the central government, KTR said that despite non-cooperation from the Union government, welfare activities in Telangana continued.

Stating that the people would decide in the elections as to who was Lord Rama and who was the demon king Ravana, KTR asked opposition parties to join hands with the Telangana government for speed deveopment.

“Telangana became a role model to the entire country by introducing innovative schemes during the last eight years and it was the only state providing Rs 65,000 crore to 65 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme,” lauded KTR.

KTR further held that while Telangana was supplying round-the-clock free power supply to the agriculture sector, the Centre mounted pressure on the state to fix meters to agricultural motors.

“In the united Andhra Pradesh, the peak power demand was 13,117 MW. However, this was 16,000 MW in Telangana.

“The state government was spending Rs 10,000 crore to supply quality power to the people, he said, adding that it was the Telangana government that enhanced the ST reservation quota to 10 percent from 6 percent,” KTR added.