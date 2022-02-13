KTR lays foundation stone for Genpact’s Rs 1.9 million campus

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Genpact’s new campus worth Rs 1.9 million at Uppal.

The IT giant is setting up 15,000 seats as part of its campus expansion project.

Speaking at the event the Minister said that the employment target in the IT sector on the eastern part of Hyderabad is going to take place very soon and it’s a significant achievement.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurating the new campus. Photo: Twitter.

The campus expansion will be undertaken as part of Telangana’s GRID policy. The new campus is said to provide 1 lakh jobs. The state government brought the Growth in Dispersion policy in August 2020, under which IT companies will be provided incentives for setting up their campuses in Hyderabad.

The policy aims to reduce residential infrastructure in one part of the city, through the distribution of various campuses in different locations.