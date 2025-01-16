KTR leaves ED office after 7-hr grilling, challenges Revanth to lie detector test

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) exited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after 7 hours of questioning in the Formula E race case on Thursday, January 16.

Speaking to the media outside the ED office, KTR stated that he was subjected to over 40 questions by the ED and over 80 questions by the ACB.

“I will cooperate fully, how many every time they summon me, I will be there. I however have asked the ACB and ED the same question, ‘Where is the fraud here?’. If even a single penny was moved from one account to another, there is a record on both sides. Where is the fraud and corruption? If there is a record on both sides, where is the fraud, corruption and money laundering,” questioned KTR.

KTR submitted two key documents to the ED during the inquiry:

A report prepared by Nielsen on the Formula-E race which highlighted the USD 82 million economic benefit to Telangana. A copy of the Telangana Electric Vehicle Policy – 2020, showcasing the state’s grand vision of promoting EV manufacturing and establishing the Telangana Mobility Valley.

I challenge CM to a lie detector test: KTR

He then challenged Telangana chief minister (CM) Revanth Reddy to a lie detector test. Accusing the chief minister of political vendetta, he invited Reddy to take a lie detector test which would be screened live across the state by the media.

Slamming Revanth over his ‘note for vote’ scam, he said, “It is Sankranti time, I am giving you an offer, take it. Whenever you are ready, you choose the time, place and time, let us both take a lie detector test.” He further added that Revanth could select a person of his choice, a retired High Court judge or an ACB judge, and the former minister would take the test with him.

“Let the media broadcast it live. Let the people of Telangana decide who is lying, and who is not. This will also save the public’s money of which over Rs 10 crore has been spent. This will help fulfil your guarantees in the state and some development here. I will come where you want. Kaun chor hai, kaun sahi pata chaljayega,” said KTR.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister KTR on Thursday appeared before the ED in the Formula-E race case. Amid tight security, he reached the ED’s regional office in Basheerbagh around 10:45 am. One lawyer was allowed into the ED office with KTR.

Tension at ED office

Tension prevailed at the ED office as several BRS workers gathered to show solidarity. They staged a protest and raised slogans against the Central government. Police detained the protesters, including women, and whisked them away in police vans.

Former ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Srinivas Goud, as well as BRS MLAs and MLCs, were among those who gathered outside the ED office to show solidarity with KTR. Police made elaborate security arrangements at the ED office.

About 200 policemen were deployed to maintain law and order. Three assistant commissioners of police and eight inspectors were among the officers deployed.

ED probe under PMLA

The ED is conducting the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Central agency is looking into possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED already questioned two other accused in the case – former Municipal Administration and Urban Development department special chief secretary Arvind Kumar and former chief engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy.

The ACB and ED last month registered an FIR against KTR, Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy for alleged irregularities in payment by HMDA to FEO and associated entities without adhering to established financial procedures.

The FIR was registered under Sections 13 (1) (A) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

KTR appeared before ACB

KTR had appeared before the ACB on January 9. He was questioned for over six hours focusing on his role as then minister of municipal administration and urban development in signing the agreement to conduct the Formula-E race in 2023 when BRS was in power.

On the other hand, the minister approached the Supreme Court to quash the case, which was turned down today.