KTR meeting with Eatala, Raja Singh grabs eyeballs during assembly

Hyderabad: Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender were the centre of attention in the Telangana Assembly on Friday. Ahead of the governor’s arrival, KTR reached the seats of the opposition members and held a cordial meeting with them.

He walks along the seats of Congress, BJP and AIMIM members to meet them. K.T.R. stood next to BJP MLA Eatala Rajender for a long time and the two had a thoughtful conversation. KTR is said to have questioned Rajendra about his non-participation in official functions during his recent visit to Huzurabad, on which Rajendra replied that if invited, he would have definitely attended, he was not invited, so he could not attend the program. Rajendra complained about not inviting the opposition leaders to government functions and objected to the attitude of the officials in this regard. Rajendra said that at least the district collector should take this responsibility.

BJP member Raghu Nandan Rao also complained to the authorities. KTR took a serious hearing on the complaints of BJP members. The conversation between KTR and suspended BJP member Raja Singh was also the focus of the House. Raja Singh came wearing a saffron shirt, on which KTR said he do not like this color, to which Raja Singh said that you may also start wearing saffron color in the future. Talks were going on between the two when the Governor reached the House. BRS member Venkat Veeraiah informed KTR about the governor’s arrival on which he quickly returned to his seat. Earlier, Deputy Speaker Parma Rao also called on Etala Rajender and held talks.