KTR meets Indian-American Republican prez candidate Nikki Haley

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao had a meeting with Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as part of his US tour.

Haley, former UN Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina, and minister KTR discussed the strategic importance of Hyderabad in US-India relations. They conversed about the economy, and elections and exchanged views on politics, KTR said in a tweet.

It was an absolute pleasure interacting with @NikkiHaley Former UN Ambassador & Governor of South Carolina



Briefed her on the strategic importance of Hyderabad & Telangana in the larger context of US – India relations



Also discussed economy, elections and exchanged views on… pic.twitter.com/PDyxnbwu3b — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 23, 2023

The minister also added that he wished her the best in her election bid for the office of the President of the United States.

KTR’s US visit has proven to be fruitful for Telangana with numerous partnerships and investments being announced in the last few days. On Tuesday, State Street Corp, the world’s largest custodian bank, announced its intentions to expand in Hyderabad, adding 5000 new jobs to the employment market.