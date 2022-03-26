KTR meets leaders of top pharma companies as part of his US trip

Hyderabad: As part of his US trip aimed to bring new businesses to Hyderabad, Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao met with leaders of Pfizer, J&J and GSk, which are the world’s top three biggest pharma companies.

Minister @KTRTRS today met Dr. Albert Bourla, CEO & Chairman and Mr. Mike McDermott, EVP & Chief Global Supply Officer of @pfizer in New York. Showcased Telangana's vibrant life sciences ecosystem; enquired about Pfizer’s strategy & plans for Healthcare & Pharma sector in India. pic.twitter.com/mXfP7YVhv0 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 26, 2022

The minister met with Dr. Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, along with other top members, and discussed the company’s strategy and plans for the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector in India.

He also met Dr. Mathai Mammen, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), one of the largest Life Sciences companies globally with an annual revenue of USD 82 Bn to showcase the R&D ecosystem of Hyderabad.

KTR then met with Agam Upadhyay, SVP, Chief Technology Officer of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), another Fortune 500 company, to introduce the technology and digital innovation capabilities of Hyderabad.

He also invited them to participate in the landmark 20th BioAsia convention scheduled to be held during February 2023 in Hyderabad.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) and Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director (Lifesciences), Government of Telangana, were also present during the meetings.