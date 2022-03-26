KTR meets leaders of top pharma companies as part of his US trip

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 26th March 2022 2:02 pm IST
Telangana minister KTR with Pfizer team. (Photo: KTR Office)

Hyderabad: As part of his US trip aimed to bring new businesses to Hyderabad, Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao met with leaders of Pfizer, J&J and GSk, which are the world’s top three biggest pharma companies.

The minister met with Dr. Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, along with other top members, and discussed the company’s strategy and plans for the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector in India.

He also met Dr. Mathai Mammen, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), one of the largest Life Sciences companies globally with an annual revenue of USD 82 Bn to showcase the R&D ecosystem of Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
KTR invites US biotechnology companies to invest in Telangana

KTR then met with Agam Upadhyay, SVP, Chief Technology Officer of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), another Fortune 500 company, to introduce the technology and digital innovation capabilities of Hyderabad.

He also invited them to participate in the landmark 20th BioAsia convention scheduled to be held during February 2023 in Hyderabad.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) and Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director (Lifesciences), Government of Telangana, were also present during the meetings.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button