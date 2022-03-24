KTR invites US biotechnology companies to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday chaired an industry roundtable with select leaders of biotechnology companies based out of the Bay Area in America.

KTR presented the table with Telangana’s success stories and investment opportunities in the Life Sciences and Biotechnology ecosystem in the state. He invited them to set up R&D, Digital and Manufacturing operations in Hyderabad, said a press release from his office.

The leaders lauded the efforts of the Government to accelerate growth in the life sciences sector and responded positively to the Minister’s request to explore investment opportunities in Telangana, added the release.

The roundtable discussed the emerging trends in the sector, strategic initiatives that can be rolled out with the Telangana government’s support to promote innovation and investments in the state of Telangana.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) and Shakthi M Nagappan, Director of Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meeting.