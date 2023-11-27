KTR promises tripartite welfare board for gig workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two days after Telangana’s Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) extended their full support to Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao assured the full support of the state government to gig workers once the party comes to power.

In a formal interaction with the gig workers here on Monday, November 27, KTR said it was the state government’s responsibility to ensure the youth of Telangana is not marred with job insecurities.

KTR guaranteed to set up a Tripartite Welfare Board that would have members from the state government, gig workers, and companies. “The board will comprise a legal cell that will provide legal help to a gig worker against the company who breaches the contract. Lawyers will be provided by the state government,” KTR said, adding health insurance, provident fund, and employees state insurance (ESI).

The BRS leader has guaranteed to arrange a meeting with the companies and gig workers in January next year to initiate base salary apart from the payments that they receive per delivery.

During the interaction, the gig workers suggested the idea of the government creating an app to facilitate food ordering, cab booking, and other online services to which, KTR responded by saying that a similar app already existed in Kerala and further expressed an intention to study and consider the possibility of implementing the system in Telangana.

“Hyderabad is like a mother who takes care of all who come from different cities and states. Telangana state’s economic engine is run by Hyderabad,” KTR said.

At present, there are more than three lakh gig workers in Telangana at present.

On November 17, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy released the Congress manifesto mentioning their long-awaited demand for inclusion of the ‘Social Security Bill’ alongside other welfare works.