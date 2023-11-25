Gig & platform workers’ body in Telangana pledges support to Congress

Hyderabad: Expressing gratitude to Congress for inclusion of their demands in the party’s manifesto, 4.2 lakh gig & platform workers in Telangana have pledged their support to Congress in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

On November 17, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy released the Congress manifesto for Telangana polls scheduled on November 30.

Among the assurances was the long-awaited demand of the Telnagana gig and platform worker, who had sought inclusion of the ‘Social Security Bill’ alongside other welfare works.

Telangana Gig And Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) president, Shaik Salauddin in October requested Congress to introduce a social security framework similar to the one launched in Rajasthan.

He also requested that Congress pass the bill for the formation of a welfare board as well as a fund for platform-based gig workers in Telangana, if voted to power.

As part of labour welfare, Congress in their assurances, promised to set up an unorganised workers’ welfare board ensuring social security to workers in unorganised sector, including those working on construction sites, autorickshaw drivers, cab drivers, working for companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, and Uber.

These workers include drivers of Ola, Uber, Rapido, and Porter, and delivery partners of Swiggy, Zomato, Blink, Dunzo, BigBasket, Shadowfax, Amazon, and Urban Company, among others.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Salahuddin said that the auto drivers and gig workers got their share. However, cab drivers, particularly those working in IT sector, are still awaiting their share in the assurances.

Salahuddin also pointed out that before the Karnataka election, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had promised a welfare board with a sanction of Rs 3,000 crores and the promise was fulfilled after the Congress was voted to power in the state.

Confident over the fulfilment of promises by Congress, the workers’ union hailed Rahul Gandhi for considering their plight and highlighting the same during the Barat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

Drawing a comparison between BRS and Congress, Salahuddin said that Congress has promised Rs 12,000 fitness per annum for auto drivers while the CM KCR has offered a Rs 1,200 fitness amount every two years.

Benefits promised to Telangana gig workers