KTR proposed merging BRS with BJP to bail out Kavitha: BJP MP

BJP MP CM Ramesh said that he has CCTV footage of KTR visiting his residence in Delhi, when Kavitha was lodged in Tihar Jail.

BJP MP CM Ramesh alleges that BRS working president KT Rama Rao offered to merge BRS with BJP if MLC K Kavitha was bailed-out of the Delhi Liquor Scam case.

Hyderabad: In a tit-for-tat allegation against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), BJP MP CM Ramesh said that the former had visited his residence in New Delhi and had proposed to either have an alliance or a merger of his party with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if BRS MLC K Kavitha, who was lodged in the Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Liquor Scam was bailed-out of the case.

CM Ramesh’s allegation came as a response to KTR’s statement that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy granted road contracts worth Rs 1,660 crore to Ramesh on a nomination basis.

Challenging KTR to prove his allegations, Ramesh felt that the former was only trying to drag his name to defame Revanth Reddy.

Ramesh also said that he has CCTV footage of KTR visiting his residence in Delhi when Kavitha was in jail.

“Our party’s stand was clear that the BJP would never get into any alliance with the BRS. BRS is finished in Telangana. It seems like KTR fears TDP and BJP forming an alliance in Telangana in the next Assembly elections. Just like there is an issue going on in YS Jagan’s family in AP, there are issues brewing in KTR’s family,” he said.

