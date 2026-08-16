KTR pushed sister out of home over property, alleges CM Revanth

Hyderabad: In a veiled attack on BRS working president K T Rama Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, August 16, said that the former “pushed his sister out of the home” as he was unwilling to share family property with her.

Addressing a public meeting in Mulugu district after attending development programmes, Reddy said he treats state Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka as his sister.

“On the other hand, there is a person (Rama Rao) who pushed his sister (K Kavitha) out of the home as he had to share the property with her. Such wickedness exists. Can a person who cannot do justice to his own sister do justice to the two crore women of Telangana? The father (KCR) who should have rebuked his son is sleeping in a farmhouse,” he said.

Father also party to the crime: Revanth

“If the father is silent when the son is pushing his daughter out of home, it means the father shares half of the crime,” he added.

“We have such a father and son in Telangana. They are the sani (regarded as harbinger of bad luck) of Telangana,” he said.

Harish Rao performing occult rituals CM alleges

Reddy reiterated his indirect allegations against BRS MLA T Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR, that he performed occult rituals in temples in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu seeking a drought in Telangana and defaming the Congress government.

Harish Rao on August 15 said the CM is making “cheap comments” against him as he is questioning the former on various issues, including alleged corruption in government, incomplete farm loan waiver and lack of adequate supply of fertilisers.

Harish Rao said he will continue to speak on behalf of farmers, unemployed youth, students and others.

He said he will file a defamation suit over the allegations made against him.

Also Read BRS performed black magic to defame Congress: CM Revanth

CM Revanth inaugurates development works

While on his Mulugu tour, the CM inaugurated the newly constructed Collectorate Building and also unveiled a statue of Telangana Talli on the collectorate premises.

He alleged that the previous BRS government neglected the Sammakka Sarakka temple in Mulugu district.

Focusing on students, he suggested that they acquire technical qualifications after Intermediate (11th and 12th standard) by pursuing courses in ITIs transformed as Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), polytechnic colleges and the skills university set up by the state government.

The students can shift focus from the US to other countries such as Germany and Japan, where employment opportunities are available, he said.

The state government would help them learn German and Japanese languages, he added.

He also launched various development works in the Parkal constituency of Hanumakonda district, including a Young India Integrated Residential School building at Rs 200 crore and various municipality works worth Rs 82 crore.

A 100-bed area hospital built at a cost of Rs 35 crore was also inaugurated, along with a government degree college building built at Rs 5 crore.

Foundation was laid for the construction of a four-lane road from Parkal to Yerragattu Gutta at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

Other works include an Advanced Technology Center (ATC) being built at Rs 45.15 crore, Parkal Indira Mahila Dairy Plant in Lyadella village of Damera mandal at Rs 32.17 crore and development works at Akkampet village worth Rs 10 crore.

Development works of Sri Kumkumeswara Swamy Temple will be taken up at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

(With inputs from PTI.)