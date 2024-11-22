‘Good Adani, Bad Adani’: KTR questions Congress double standards on bizman

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, November 22 attacked the Congress party, questioning its “double standards” on businessman Gautam Adani.

KTR alleged that the Congress views Adani as “Good Adani” and “Bad Adani”. “He becomes the good Adani when supporting projects run by the Congress government on the state level. Adani becomes bad when he does business with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” KTR said.

Taking a dig at the Telangana CM and the Congress party, the former Telangana minister asked, “When you criticise Adani for acquiring land in Dharavi, why do you make deals with him Telangana? Is Adani a thief in Maharashtra and a friend in Telangana?”

When Kenya Can cancel deals with Adani why can't the Telangana Congress do it? #KTR @KTRBRS asks? pic.twitter.com/ccSOBiDi7x — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 22, 2024

The BRS working president asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi why the Telangana Congress was making deals with Adani while the Congress high command was against the businessman.

He further questioned Adani’s role in funding the Skill University in Telangana. “When Rahul Gandhi says 30-40 crore koyi kisi ko aise hi nahi deta…. then why has the Telangana government made a Rs 100 crore deal with Adani?”

“If the Congress high command is against Adani then why is Telangana chief minister A Revanth making deals with the businessman? If the Congress is actually against Adani, then all deals made by the Telangana government must be canceled,” he added.

The former Telangana minister questioned CM Revanth Reddy over double standards referring to the latter’s statement on Adani in Maharashtra over the Dharavi land acquisition and making deals in Telangana.

Referring to Kenyan President William Ruto’s statement on cancelling deals with the Adani group, KTR asked the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whether they would punish the businessman.

“Should Adani be arrested per Rahul Gandhi’s demand or will the Congress continue to make deals with the businessman?” he asked.

Kenya cancels deal with Adani group

KTR’s statement comes a day after Kenyan President William Ruto announced that he had ordered the cancellation of multiple deals with the Adani Group, following Gautam Adani’s indictment in the US.

The President said that a procurement process that was expected to hand over the control of the African nation’s main airport to the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has been cancelled, following the company’s chairperson Gautam Adani and other top stakeholders being indicted by the US department of justice under charges of corruption.

The country is also cancelling the controversial 30-year deal, for a USD 736 million public-private partnership, signed with a unit of the Adani Group last month to construct power transmission lines. This deal was earlier struck down by a Kenyan High Court, following petitions from the Kenyan Law Society, citing a lack of public consultation and transparency.

“I have directed agencies within the ministry of transport and the ministry of energy and petroleum to immediately cancel the ongoing procurement,” President Ruto said in his State of the Nation address, attributing the decision to “new information provided by investigative agencies and partner nations.”

US indicts Adani over bribery

The United States Department of Justice on November 20, found Gautam Adani his nephew Sagar Adani and other officials of the Adni group involved in bribery and indicted them for duping instors in the US.

The group allegedly gave “false and misleading statements” over renewable energy projects in various Indian states, to raise investments.

The indictments say that the Adani group, between 2020 and 2024, used these investments to promise more than Rs 2000 crore (USD 250 million) in bribes to Indian government officials, without the knowledge of the investors.