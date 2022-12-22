KTR questions Telangana BJP over Kazipet rail factory delay

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for urban development KT Rama Rao on Thursday reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in the state of their promise to set up a rail coach factory at Kazipet.



KTR took to Twitter and “demanded” an explanation from the state BJP leaders.

He quote-tweeted on an announcement made by Indian Tech and Infra on the Centre’s plans to set up a rail coach factory in Assam and claimed an explanation for the denial of the Kazipet rail coach factory to Telangana, which is one of the clauses in the AP Reorganisation Act.



He further wrote, “I am happy for Assam but the spineless BJP leadership in Telangana owes an explanation to the people of the state.”

Can any one of the BJP MPs/Union Minister from Telangana answer why the promised Kazipet Rail Coach factory is being denied while others are being considered?



I am happy for Assam but the spineless BJP leadership in #Telangana owes an explanation to the people of the state https://t.co/GnfLtjRKyH — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 22, 2022

The Centre had earlier promised a railway coach factory in Telangana as part of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 (bifurcation) but it remained unfulfilled. The state government had even identified land for the location of the coach factory.



KTR earlier said that the Kazipet coach factory, which was promised to Telangana on the floor of the Parliament, is not being fulfilled due to the “anti-Telangana policies of the union government”.



Several memoranda were given to the Centre requesting it to grant the setting up of the railway coach factory. The state government acquired 150 acres for the project and handed it over to the central government.



KTR said it is unfortunate that the central government, led by the BJP, did not respond positively despite several requests made by chief minister KCR and MPs.