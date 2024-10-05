KTR questions Telangana govt over unfulfilled promises

Taking a dig at chief minister A Revanth Reddy, he asked who was the fraudster who promised Rs 2500 per month to women

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, October 5 criticised the Congress for its unfulfilled promises and its impact on the people.

KTR questioned the Telangana government for failing to implement the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Taking a dig at chief minister A Revanth Reddy, he asked who was the “fraudster who promised Rs 2500 per month to women within 100 days” but was now evading responsibility, and who was the “deceiver who pledged Rs 4000 per month to the elderly” but reneged on that promise.

The Rajanna Sircilla MLA further indirectly accused CM Revanth of being a “trickster” who vowed to give one tola of gold for girls’ marriages and allegedly broke that promise. He further accused Revanth of being the mastermind behind the Rs 1,500 crore loot planned under the guise of Musi beautification.

On October 3, KTR raised questions regarding an alleged meeting involving a senior state minister, Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu, and representatives from the Adani Group at a hotel in Hyderabad.

