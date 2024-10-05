Telangana: Three arrested in pharmacy student gang rape case

Hyderabad: A second-year B pharmacy student from Warangal has become the victim of a shocking gang rape incident that occurred on September 15. The victim, a second-year student residing in a hostel, was allegedly assaulted by three acquaintances.

The case has garnered significant attention and led to the arrest of three accused, who are now in police custody.

Sequence of events

According to the police, the sequence of events began when Tati Shivraj Kumar, an acquaintance from the victim’s hometown, approached her under the pretence of needing to talk.

Despite her initial reluctance to join him in a car where two other men were already present, she was forcibly taken along.

The group drove her to a lodge near the Warangal vegetable market, where they rented a room on the first floor. There, they reportedly forced her to consume alcohol before taking turns to assault her.

The victim did not report the incident immediately due to fear and the pressure of upcoming college exams. It was only after returning home for the holidays that she confided in her mother about the horrific incident.

Complaint filed on October 1

Following this, both mother and daughter approached the police on October 1 to file a formal complaint.

In response to the complaint, police have initiated an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage from the lodge.

They have arrested Shivraj and his accomplices Koda Vivek and Kuchan Manideep based on evidence gathered during their inquiry.

Authorities are also searching for another suspect who remains at large.