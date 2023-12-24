KTR reacts to Karnataka CM’s remarks on withdrawal of hijab ban

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks on the hijab row — “not yet decided” — has sparked a reaction from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao. He said that people were seeing the behaviour of Congress as it keeps changing before and after the party comes to power.

Talking to reporters here, KTR mentioned that Karnataka government had not lifted the hijab ban but was considering it. “They have not actually lifted the ban on hijab yet, and the CM has said that they are thinking about it. People are seeing the behaviour of Congress – what they say before coming to power and how they change after getting power,” KT Rama Rao told reporters on Sunday.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: On Hijab row in Karnataka, BRS leader KTR Rao says, "They have not lifted the ban on hijab yet and the CM has said that they are thinking about it. People are seeing the behaviour of Congress that what they say before coming to power and how they change after… pic.twitter.com/ge8IrXqfHn — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the hijab row in Karnataka, which threatened to divide the community on communal lines and sparked a law and order situation in the state during the BJP rule last year, has come to the forefront yet again.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement that he will lift the ban on hijab for students has once again triggered a row.