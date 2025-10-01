KTR ridicules Congress MLAs, calls Telangana government a circus

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Wednesday, October 1, ridiculed Congress MLAs for criticising their own party.

He also referred to the Congress government in Telangana as a circus. In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA said,” The Palamuru Congress MLA publicly admitted that the state government was not releasing funds to solve local issues.”

On September 28, Palamuru MLA Yanam Srinivas Reddy expressed concerns over the lack of funds for the development of villages in Telangana. “Projects have been planned for the development of the villages. We need funds to execute these projects. However, the funds aren’t coming.”

The MLA said that he also wrote an article in a newspaper to raise awareness regarding the fund crunch. He said that once the funds are released, some major issues of the villages can be resolved.

The former Telangana minister added that the Yellareddy MLA, K Madan Mohan Rao also made a bizarre move and wrote to the World Bank seeking funds to provide relief due to damage caused by heavy rains in his constituency, as the government was not responding.

Frustrated over the Telangana Pollution Control Board’s inaction, the Jadcherla MLA, Anirudh Reddy Janampaly, had resorted to rowdyism by threatening to burn down an industry, he pointed out.

“Endless anarchy and limitless ignorance reign in Telangana today. This is not a government, it is a circus,” he said.