KTR shares old video of BJP Telangana chief after he hails ‘RRR’s Oscar win

Hyderabad: After SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won an Oscar in the category of ‘Best Original Song’ on Monday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao hit out at BJP’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay by sharing an old video where he purportedly heard threatening to burn the film’s reels as well as theatres where it is screened.

“Not before long, the SAME Bigot will tell you the Award was given only because of Modi,” tweeted KT Rama Rao.

Not before long, the SAME Bigot will tell you the Award was given only because of Modi 😂 https://t.co/8Z0hp6FETl — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 13, 2023

KTR made the scathing remark after the BJP state chief congratulated the entire team of ‘RRR’ on winning the award for ‘Best Original Song’ at the 95th Academy Awards.

Also Read BJP MP Arvind condemns party prez Sanjay’s comments on Kavitha



“Congratulations and best wishes to team @RRRMovie for clinching the best original song #NaatuNaatu at #Oscars . This moment is historic for Indian cinema and particularly for Telugu people. Proud of @Rahulsipligunj for his performance today which truly deserved standing ovation,” tweeted Bandi Sanjay.

Congratulations and best wishes to team @RRRMovie for clinching the best original song #NaatuNaatu at #Oscars . This moment is historic for Indian cinema and particularly for Telugu people. Proud of @Rahulsipligunj for his performance today which truly deserved standing ovation pic.twitter.com/4ICLiSMLNT — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) March 13, 2023

However, Twitter users did not take long to share the old video, calling him opportunistic.

Last year, addressing a public meeting in Dubbaka ahead of the film’s release, Sanjay said portraying Bheem as Muslim was an insult to Adivasis.

BRS leader Y. Satish Reddy asked if BJP chief Bandi Sanjay would apologise for his previous statement.

“Mr @narendramodi, The exceptional movie as quoted that won an #Oscar for us, was criticised by your T-BJP President @bandisanjay_bjp. He threatened to burn the theatres, that played ‘#RRR’ movie & also kill #SSRajamouli. Will he apologise? Can we expect any action?,” Reddy tweeted.

Mr @narendramodi ,



The exceptional movie as quoted that won an #Oscar for us, was backt criticised by your T-BJP President @bandisanjay_bjp.



He threatened to burn the theatres, that played ‘#RRR’ movie & also kill #SSRajamouli. Will he apologise?

Can we expect any action? pic.twitter.com/Y0Aje71whs — YSR (@ysathishreddy) March 13, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ has been on a glory run across awards shows of late. Before winning an Oscar nomination in January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, it bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards — one ‘Best Song’ and the other for ‘Best Foreign Language Film’.