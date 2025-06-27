KTR slams BJP over delay in Hyderabad metro expansion approval

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the central government’s continued delay in granting approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion project.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’ on Thursday, KTR expressed his frustration over the matter.

2 Ministers in Union Government



8 BJP MPs from Telangana



What are they doing and who are they working for?



Bullet trains of 2 Lakh Crores to Gujarat, Not even a Metro project for Hyderabad in Telangana ? pic.twitter.com/9LbPtHJMQ8 — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 26, 2025

KTR pointed out that despite Telangana having two union ministers and eight BJP Members of Parliament representing the state in the Lok Sabha, there has been no tangible progress in securing key central project approvals.

“2 Ministers in Union Government, 8 BJP MPs from Telangana, what are they doing and who are they working for? Bullet trains of 2 Lakh Crores to Gujarat, not even a Metro project for Hyderabad in Telangana ?” he said on X.

The Telangana government has submitted the proposal of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 (B), along with all the required documents and Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to the Centre on Saturday, June 21.

The phase 2 (B) of the project consists of 3 corridors – Hyderabad Airport to the Future City stretching 39.6 km and costing Rs 7,168 crore; Jubilee Bus Station to Medchal with a distance of 24.5 km amounting to Rs 6,946 crore; and Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet stretching 22km at a cost of Rs 5,465 crore.

The total cost of the phase 2 (B) of the project covering a metro rail network length of 86.1 km is Rs 19,579 crore.

Like the earlier submitted Phase 2 (A) of the project with 5 corridors covering a length of 76.4 km, the Phase 2 (B) is also proposed to be developed as a joint venture project between the state government and the Centre.

As per the joint venture project norms of the central government, the Phase 2 (B) cost of Rs 19,579 crore will have to be borne with Telangana government’s matching grant of Rs 5,874 crore (30 percent); Centre’s share of Rs 3,524 crore (18 percent); debt from international financial institutions of Rs 9,398 crore (48 percent) and through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) component of Rs 783 crore (4 percent).



