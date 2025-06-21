Telangana Govt submits proposal for Hyderabad Metro phase 2-B to Centre

Hyderabad The Telangana government has submitted the proposal of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 (B), along with all the required documents and Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to the Centre on Saturday, June 21.

The phase 2 (B) of the project consists of 3 corridors – Hyderabad Airport to the Future City stretching 39.6 km and costing Rs 7,168 crore; Jubilee Bus Station to Medchal with a distance of 24.5 km amounting to Rs 6,946 crore; and Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet stretching 22km at a cost of Rs 5,465 crore.

The total cost of the phase 2 (B) of the project covering a metro rail network length of 86.1 km is Rs 19,579 crore.

Like the earlier submitted Phase 2 (A) of the project with 5 corridors covering a length of 76.4 km, the Phase 2 (B) is also proposed to be developed as a joint venture project between the state government and the Centre.

As per the joint venture project norms of the central government, the Phase 2 (B) cost of Rs 19,579 crore will have to be borne with Telangana government’s matching grant of Rs 5,874 crore (30 percent); Centre’s share of Rs 3,524 crore (18 percent); debt from international financial institutions of Rs 9,398 crore (48 percent) and through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) component of Rs 783 crore (4 percent).