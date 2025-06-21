Telangana Govt submits proposal for Hyderabad Metro phase 2-B to Centre

Published: 21st June 2025 10:05 pm IST
Telangana government submits the proposal of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 (B), along with all the required documents and Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to the Centre on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
Hyderabad The Telangana government has submitted the proposal of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 (B), along with all the required documents and Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to the Centre on Saturday, June 21.

The phase 2 (B) of the project consists of 3 corridors – Hyderabad Airport to the Future City stretching 39.6 km and costing Rs 7,168 crore; Jubilee Bus Station to Medchal with a distance of 24.5 km amounting to Rs 6,946 crore; and Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet stretching 22km at a cost of Rs 5,465 crore.

Like the earlier submitted Phase 2 (A) of the project with 5 corridors covering a length of 76.4 km, the Phase 2 (B) is also proposed to be developed as a joint venture project between the state government and the Centre.

As per the joint venture project norms of the central government, the Phase 2 (B) cost of Rs 19,579 crore will have to be borne with Telangana government’s matching grant of Rs 5,874 crore (30 percent); Centre’s share of Rs 3,524 crore (18 percent); debt from international financial institutions of Rs 9,398 crore (48 percent) and through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) component of Rs 783 crore (4 percent).

