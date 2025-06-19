Telangana CM seeks Centre’s permissions for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union minister for urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to grant the necessary permissions for the proposed Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project at the earliest.

The chief minister met Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Thursday, June 19.

Revanth Reddy briefed the union minister about the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 project, which is being taken up on a 76.4 km stretch, to meet the growing requirement of public transportation in the fast-developing Hyderabad city.

He informed the union minister that the metro phase 2 will create hassle-free commute by reducing congestion on the roads, and also contribute a lot to sustainable development once the project is completed.

The chief minister also informed the union minister that the state government was ready to undertake the project amounting to Rs 24,269 crore as a joint venture with the centre.

The chief minister reminded Manohar Lal Khattar that the project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been submitted with the necessary amendments as per the suggestions of the union urban development minister, and requested necessary permissions from other departments, considering the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project.