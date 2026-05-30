KTR slams Centre for CBSE marks fiasco, says Board ignored ‘warning signs’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, May 30, slammed the Union government over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) “fiasco” and demanded accountability, saying that the “future of India cannot be built on a broken and rotten system.”

He also praised Class 12 students for their determination and courage in questioning the “glaring irregularities” in the evaluation process, adding that parents and students have every right to seek transparency and fairness when their future is at stake.

Globarena’s past in Telangana

KTR also pointed out that the company at the centre of the current CBSE marks fiasco, Globarena, is the very same organisation that was responsible for the Telangana Intermediate results debacle in 2019.

Also Read Hyderabad firm at centre of CBSE marking row had messed up 2019 Inter results

“It is unfortunate that Globarena, the same company that botched the Telangana Intermediate results in 2019, appears to have merely changed its name and gone on to secure an even bigger contract from the CBSE, only to create much larger chaos affecting students across the country,” KTR said.

He added that when the company caused issues in Telangana, the then BRS government “did not look the other way” but constituted a three-member committee to investigate the issue, removed the offending officials and took legal action against the company.

He criticised CBSE for “ignoring warning signs” and “continuing to accommodate an organisation with a questionable track record”.

“It is shocking that the CBSE appears to have repeatedly modified rules and procedures only to accommodate a highly incompetent organisation. Such decisions have now put the future of lakhs of students at risk,” he said.

Demanding answers from the Centre, KTR said that the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must explain how a company with such a history was entrusted with a critical responsibility.